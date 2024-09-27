Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Trading Up 4.5%

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 40,975 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 41,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.
Orezone Gold Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55.
Orezone Gold Company Profile
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the mining, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Orezone Gold
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.