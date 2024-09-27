Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Trading Up 4.5%

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 40,975 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 41,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Orezone Gold Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55.

Orezone Gold Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the mining, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

