OS Therapies (NYSE:OSTX) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of OS Therapies Inc (NYSE:OSTX – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $2.96. 87,270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 243,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on OSTX shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of OS Therapies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Brookline Capital Management raised OS Therapies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

OS Therapies Trading Up 0.3 %

About OS Therapies

OS Therapies ( NYSE:OSTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that OS Therapies Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

OS Therapies Incorporated, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of treatments for osteosarcoma and other solid tumors in the United States. Its pipeline includes OST-HER2, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy for osteosarcoma patients; and OST-tunable drug conjugate (OST-tADC), an antibody-drug conjugate technology, with a plug-and-play platform that features tunable pH sensitive silicone linkers.

