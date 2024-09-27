Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Short Interest Down 18.7% in September

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the August 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $73.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.31. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $60.27 and a 12 month high of $74.13. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

