Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:USDY) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:USDY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.08 and last traded at $24.99. 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 3,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.
Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.99.
