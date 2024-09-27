Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $231.70

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 231.70 ($3.10) and traded as low as GBX 223 ($2.99). Palace Capital shares last traded at GBX 224 ($3.00), with a volume of 48,125 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Palace Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCA

Palace Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

Palace Capital Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £64.14 million, a PE ratio of -933.33, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 225.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 231.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 7.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. Palace Capital’s payout ratio is presently -6,250.00%.

Palace Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palace Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palace Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.