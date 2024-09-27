Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.36

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.36 and traded as low as $9.22. Panasonic shares last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Panasonic in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get Panasonic alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PCRFY

Panasonic Stock Down 1.3 %

Panasonic Company Profile

The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36.

(Get Free Report)

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, research, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Lifestyle, Automotive, Connect, Industry, and Energy. The Lifestyle segment offers refrigerators, microwave ovens, rice cookers, washing machines, lighting fixtures, vacuum cleaners, air-conditioners, air to water heat pump system, air purifiers/sterilizers, and freezing or refrigerating showcases, as well as ventilation and perflation equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.