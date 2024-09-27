Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS) Short Interest Down 18.9% in September

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the August 31st total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Stock Up 3.7 %

PAVS opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09. Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $3.75.

Get Paranovus Entertainment Technology alerts:

About Paranovus Entertainment Technology

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

Receive News & Ratings for Paranovus Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paranovus Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.