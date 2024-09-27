Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Lowered to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

PK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.96.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PK

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

PK opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.02. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.30). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.94 million. Equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 263,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.