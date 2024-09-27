Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,007.48

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,007.48 ($13.49) and traded as high as GBX 1,034 ($13.85). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 1,019.50 ($13.65), with a volume of 1,145,567 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PSON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,050 ($14.06) to GBX 1,052 ($14.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,170 ($15.67) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,101.75 ($14.75).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,042.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,007.48. The firm has a market cap of £6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,039.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,600.00%.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

