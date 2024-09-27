Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$56.77.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.0 %

TSE:PPL opened at C$55.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$53.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$50.91. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$38.79 and a 52 week high of C$56.30.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of C$1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.99 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.3599756 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

Insider Transactions at Pembina Pipeline

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 3,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.32, for a total transaction of C$213,251.68. In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 3,926 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.32, for a total transaction of C$213,251.68. Also, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 37,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.55, for a total transaction of C$1,965,933.60. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.