Peoples (OTCMKTS:PPLL) Trading Down 0.1%

Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $64.76 and last traded at $64.76. 266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.81.

Peoples Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.44.

Peoples Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

About Peoples

Peoples Ltd. operates as the holding company for PS Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers in Pennsylvania, the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, business checking, NOW checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

