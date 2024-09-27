Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 112,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 433,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

