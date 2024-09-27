Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Shares Down 0.3%

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 3,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 21,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

