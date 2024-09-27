PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV) Stock Price Down 9.8%

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV – Get Free Report) fell 9.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.45. 80,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 35,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

PetVivo Trading Down 9.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. PetVivo had a negative net margin of 1,036.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,038.50%.

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses.

