PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.55.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

In other news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $707,170.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,168.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PG&E by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,493,000 after buying an additional 182,279 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP raised its holdings in PG&E by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 578,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after acquiring an additional 183,767 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in PG&E in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,868,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,680,000 after purchasing an additional 567,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caden Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,759,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average of $17.96. PG&E has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. PG&E’s payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

