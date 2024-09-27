Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,728 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,556,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,292,000 after buying an additional 481,636 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 111,247,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,992 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,217,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,234,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,126,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,963,000 after purchasing an additional 77,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $120.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.29. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $128.22.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.14.

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

