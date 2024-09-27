Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Trading 11.1% Higher

Shares of Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Free Report) rose 11.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 11.89 ($0.16). Approximately 4,021,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 290% from the average daily volume of 1,032,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.70 ($0.14).

Phoenix Copper Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £20.48 million, a PE ratio of -1,070.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 18.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 17.58.

About Phoenix Copper

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix Copper Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, lead, tungsten, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 80% owned Empire Mine property located in Mackay, Idaho, USA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.