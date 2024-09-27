Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FENG stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. Phoenix New Media has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

