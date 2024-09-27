Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.57

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.57 and traded as high as $3.18. Phoenix New Media shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 39,082 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phoenix New Media in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

