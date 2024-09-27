Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Free Report) by 67.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,321 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MIO. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $504,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 62.0% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MIO opened at $12.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $12.62.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%.

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 24,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $293,122.98. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,763,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,790,108.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 82,645 shares of company stock valued at $992,229 over the last 90 days.

