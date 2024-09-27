Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Receives $106.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.00.

BPOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of Popular from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company.

In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $577,499.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Popular during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Popular during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Popular during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 16.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Popular during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BPOP opened at $99.55 on Tuesday. Popular has a 1 year low of $59.27 and a 1 year high of $105.01. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.85 and a 200-day moving average of $91.32.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.38. Popular had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Popular will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Popular’s payout ratio is 36.80%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

