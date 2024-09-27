Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.11.
A number of research firms recently commented on PRME. StockNews.com raised Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Prime Medicine
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prime Medicine
Prime Medicine Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PRME opened at $3.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58. The stock has a market cap of $427.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.18. Prime Medicine has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $10.42.
Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.06). Analysts predict that Prime Medicine will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Prime Medicine
Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Prime Medicine
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.