Property Solutions Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PSACU) Trading 0.5% Higher

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSACU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.42 and last traded at $17.08. 1,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 25,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

Property Solutions Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08.

About Property Solutions Acquisition

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

