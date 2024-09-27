Property Solutions Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PSACU) Trading 0.5% Higher

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSACU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.42 and last traded at $17.08. 1,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 25,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.
Property Solutions Acquisition Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08.
About Property Solutions Acquisition
Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Property Solutions Acquisition
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.