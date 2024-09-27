PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU) Stock Price Up 13.6%

Shares of PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU – Get Free Report) traded up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.54. 2,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 9,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.
PropTech Investment Co. II Stock Up 13.6 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54.
About PropTech Investment Co. II
PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.
