ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) Trading 0.8% Higher

ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.27 and last traded at $16.21. 19,666 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 19,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Short Real Estate stock. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 2.00% of ProShares Short Real Estate at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Short Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments; and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

