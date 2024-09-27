ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Stock Price Up 1.1%

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.81 and last traded at $75.65. 15,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 27,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.79.

ProShares Ultra Financials Stock Up 1.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UYG. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the 1st quarter worth about $1,712,000.

ProShares Ultra Financials Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

