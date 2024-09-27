Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

PRU stock opened at $120.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.55. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $87.95 and a 52-week high of $128.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

In other news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,694.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 162,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,088,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 99.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,129,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

