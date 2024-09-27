Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,516 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 98.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 27,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 202.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PUK shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Prudential Price Performance

PUK stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.34. Prudential plc has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Prudential Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1368 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

