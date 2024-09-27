PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF) Stock Price Up 43.6%

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF – Get Free Report) shares rose 43.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 1,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 7,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Up 43.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38.

About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, New York, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Corporate & International Banking, Institutional Banking, Enterprise & commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Treasury, Head Offices, and Subsidiaries segments.

