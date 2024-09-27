Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 4,611 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of Gibraltar Industries worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 9,273.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 243,300.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $69.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.40 and its 200 day moving average is $71.99. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $87.40.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

