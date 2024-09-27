Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.35

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.35 and traded as high as C$2.43. Pulse Seismic shares last traded at C$2.35, with a volume of 75,875 shares.

Pulse Seismic Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of C$120.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.35.

Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. Pulse Seismic had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The company had revenue of C$6.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pulse Seismic Inc. will post 0.0427662 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pulse Seismic Dividend Announcement

About Pulse Seismic

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Pulse Seismic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Canada. The company also owns and manages a licensable seismic data library that consists of approximately 65,310 net square kilometers of 3D seismic; and 829,207 net linear kilometers of 2D seismic data.

