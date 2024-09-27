Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Coeur Mining, Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Coeur Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $222.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.64. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth $49,000. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 51,474 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,833,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after buying an additional 72,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 49,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 11,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

