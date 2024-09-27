Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Issued By Sidoti Csr

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Scholastic in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.48) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($2.29). The consensus estimate for Scholastic’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Scholastic’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.93). Scholastic had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $474.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.50 million.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Scholastic Price Performance

Scholastic stock opened at $30.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.28. Scholastic has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Scholastic

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Scholastic in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Scholastic by 13.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Scholastic news, CEO Warwick Peter purchased 1,674 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.46 per share, with a total value of $50,990.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Iole Lucchese acquired 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,309.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Warwick Peter acquired 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $50,990.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,349 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,470.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

