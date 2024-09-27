Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Co. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

BOH stock opened at $62.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.05. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.19.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $255.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.12 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.16%.

In other news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $160,279.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,223. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

