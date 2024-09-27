Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Increased by Analyst

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Maplebear in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Maplebear’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Maplebear’s FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.35 million. Maplebear had a negative net margin of 52.21% and a negative return on equity of 49.98%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Maplebear from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett raised Maplebear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Maplebear from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maplebear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Maplebear Price Performance

Shares of Maplebear stock opened at $39.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.84. Maplebear has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58.

Insider Activity at Maplebear

In related news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $102,895.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,106,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 9,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $332,900.12. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 372,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $102,895.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,106,922.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,824. 36.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CART. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Maplebear in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,361,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maplebear by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,734,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,739,000 after buying an additional 876,439 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 1st quarter worth about $31,109,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Maplebear in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,674,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Maplebear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,816,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

