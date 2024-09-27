Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for Customers Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.91. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $6.34 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.50 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Customers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:CUBI opened at $44.78 on Thursday. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average of $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $198.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Customers Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Customers Bancorp

In related news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 2,500 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.53 per share, for a total transaction of $113,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,504 shares in the company, valued at $6,579,267.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

