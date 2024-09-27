Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation Cut by Wedbush (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.50. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $7.40 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

WAL opened at $85.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $88.92.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $160,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $160,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Russell Curley sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $387,500.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,356.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,391. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

