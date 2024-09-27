Qomolangma Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QOMO) Short Interest Up 150.0% in September

Qomolangma Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QOMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qomolangma Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street LLC raised its position in Qomolangma Acquisition by 923.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qomolangma Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qomolangma Acquisition by 95.5% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Qomolangma Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QOMO remained flat at $11.60 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,430. Qomolangma Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17.

Qomolangma Acquisition Company Profile

Qomolangma Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to acquire businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, agriculture machinery, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors primarily in the Asian market.

