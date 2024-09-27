Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Shares Up 0.9%

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) was up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 226,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,080,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Quantum Computing Trading Up 0.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74. The company has a market cap of $60.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Quantum Computing alerts:

Institutional Trading of Quantum Computing

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Quantum Computing by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the first quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum Computing by 318.1% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 65,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quantum Computing Company Profile

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.