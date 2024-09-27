Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Shares Up 5.7%

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 23,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 31,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Separately, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Quarterhill to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $149.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.51 million during the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%.

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system business in Canada and internationally. The company offers riteSuite, which offers mobility solutions, such as all-electronic tolling, dynamic pricing, agency interoperability, hosted mobility solutions, and machine learning; back-office solutions, which offers account management, customer service, violation processing, and technical services operations; roadside solutions, which offers onsite and remote maintenance and field operations services, including tolling facility support, lane equipment control, and cash management services; and international road dynamics products and services, which offers automated truck weigh stations, toll road systems and equipment, red light and speed enforcement systems, and traffic management and safety systems.

