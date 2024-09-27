Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $2.51 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.50. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $8.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.57 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.43 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX opened at $154.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $159.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 50.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,481,000 after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,921,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,853,151,000 after purchasing an additional 345,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $304,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,206.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $304,987.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,206.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.38%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

