Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. 9.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ:METCB opened at $10.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.18. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $155.32 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.2246 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

