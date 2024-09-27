Range Resources (LON:RRL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Range Resources Ltd (LON:RRL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Range Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,608,636 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £675,850.02 and a P/E ratio of 0.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,052.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.04.

Range Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Trinidad and Indonesia. It holds 100% interests in three onshore production licenses, including Morne Diablo, South Quarry, and Beach Marcelle; and 80% interest in the St Mary's exploration block. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Perth, Australia.

