Raymond James Weighs in on Integra Resources Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Free Report) – Raymond James increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Integra Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.05).

Separately, Desjardins increased their price objective on Integra Resources from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on ITR

Integra Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

CVE:ITR opened at C$1.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.05. Integra Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.86 and a 52 week high of C$1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$120.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Integra Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.