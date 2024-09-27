Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Roku (ROKU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) recently:

9/25/2024 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $77.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/18/2024 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/13/2024 – Roku had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

9/12/2024 – Roku was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock.

9/12/2024 – Roku had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Roku was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

8/23/2024 – Roku was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Macquarie from $88.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Roku had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $89.00 to $61.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Roku had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $85.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $73.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 2.06. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.33 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.48.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $109,012.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,582.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $109,012.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,582.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,135 in the last three months. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Roku by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 835.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

