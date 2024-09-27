Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.50.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RRR shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 16,666.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. 47.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Red Rock Resorts Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $54.35 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $63.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15.
Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 83.84%. The firm had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 34.72%.
Red Rock Resorts Company Profile
Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.
