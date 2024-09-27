Relx (LON:REL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,484.91

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,484.91 ($46.66) and traded as high as GBX 3,665 ($49.08). Relx shares last traded at GBX 3,592 ($48.10), with a volume of 2,554,842 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

The company has a market cap of £66.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,592.00, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,556.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,484.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a GBX 18.20 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,000.00%.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

