Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Townsquare Media were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSQ. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 603,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 12.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 75,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Insider Transactions at Townsquare Media

In other news, Director Stephen A. Kaplan acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $520,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 137,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,581.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Townsquare Media news, COO Erik Hellum sold 9,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $94,996.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 607,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,259,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Kaplan acquired 50,000 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,581.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSQ opened at $10.09 on Friday. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $155.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.28). Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 171.57%. The company had revenue of $118.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Townsquare Media Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -31.10%.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

