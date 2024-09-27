Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 139,653 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,653 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 66,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Country Club Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 218,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.55 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

