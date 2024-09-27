Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 54,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,985,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Five Below by 12.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

FIVE opened at $94.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.83. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $216.18.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Five Below had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $830.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Craig Hallum raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Five Below in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

